The Gurugram district administration will soon launch a drive to free women from anemia and protect children from malnutrition.

Under this project, the Gurugram district administration will conduct a survey to check the weight and height of women and children. In this initiative, Anganwadi workers will support the administration along with Fortis Memorial Research Institute and an NGO. It has come to fore that around 30 per cent of Anganwadi workers in Gurugram are suffering from anemia.

For this campaign, a seven day training of 300 Anganwadi workers of Women and Child Development Department has been conducted, these trained workers will go to the field and give training to her associate Anganwadi workers to check the health of children properly. "This initiative will help to deal with women's anemia and children's malnutrition problem. We have conducted drives for Anganwadi workers so that they first became Anemia free and thereafter they will go door to door survey to motivate women to become anemia free and by checking the health of children, contribute to them becoming malnutrition free," said Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurugram.

Garg said that the administration has fixed an aim that the women in the district will become anemia free and children malnutrition-free in the next two years. "For this, a dashboard of the entire district will be created on which blood-strapped adolescent girls and women and malnourished children will be trained and the deficiency found in them will be removed," the DC said.