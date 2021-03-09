The Delhi government announced on Tuesday that it will launch a new scheme to empower women and give them a larger role in the economy through the establishment of 500 Anganwadi hubs in various parts of the city.

Under the "Saheli Samanvay Kendra", 500 Anganwadi hubs will be set up for incubating individual start-ups and to promote self-help groups, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while presenting the budget for the financial year 2021-22.

Sisodia has set aside Rs 4,750 crore for the Department of Social Welfare, women and Child Development and the welfare of SC/ST/OBC.

"Special arrangements will be made in the hubs for required training be imparted to open micro-economic units and for holding meetings of self-help groups," he said.

The decision to formulate such a scheme was taken on the basis of a survey which was conducted by the government to understand the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown on the livelihood of people in Delhi.

The survey showed that before the pandemic, unemployment among women was 26 per cent in February last year and it rose to 40 per cent in February 2021.

"This reveals that among the women of Delhi, who are available for employment, 40 per cent are unable to find any work. Forty-five per cent of these women have completed class 12 and 60 per cent of these women are less than 30 years of age," he said.

Highlighting other women-centric schemes launched by the government earlier, he said 33 self-help units will be set up to make women more aware of such initiatives so that they can avail the benefits.