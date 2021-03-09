A Michigan high school student on Monday morning (local time) accidentally detonated a homemade explosive device that he brought to school, injuring himself and four of his classmates, the Newaygo Police Department reported.

According to CNN, an explosion took place at Newaygo High School in west-central Michigan at 8:52 a.m. inside the classroom.

"Preliminary investigation determined a 16-year-old student had accidentally detonated a homemade explosive device he brought to school," the Michigan state police said in a tweet.

The Police also said the device detonated in the classroom, injuring the 16-year-old and four additional classmates. Emergency Service arrived on the scene after the school administrative body dialled 911. "The school was immediately evacuated and students were transferred to the bus garage," the tweet read.

All Newaygo County schools went into lockdown in compliance with the county's emergency operations plan until authorities determined there were no further threats to students, CNN further stated.

Michigan State Police spokesperson Michelle Robinson, told the CNN reporters that their initial investigation said the student had no ill intent and did not intend to detonate the device.

The 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital for moderate to severe injuries, while the four other students were taken to the hospital by their parents for minor injuries. The classroom teacher also went to the hospital, as the explosion involved smoke and there was concern about the chemicals potentially used in the device, Robinson said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms were on scene to assist with identifying what kind of material was involved in the explosion and the circumstances contributing, tweeted the state police.

The incident is being investigated by the Newaygo Police Department and the Michigan State Police Hart Post with the full assistance of Newaygo Public School staff. An update of the ongoing investigation will be provided on the same tweet, promised the Michigan State Police.