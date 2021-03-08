Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said women are playing a leading role in India's quest to become self-reliant.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, he took to Twitter and shared a list of products he bought from women entrepreneurs of the country and lauded their efforts for preserving and popularising local crafts and products.

"Women are playing a leading role in India's quest to become Aatmanirbhar. On International Women's Day, let us commit to encouraging entrepreneurship among women. Today, I bought a few products that celebrate women enterprise, creativity and India's culture. #NariShakti," he tweeted.

The prime minister further said that he had bought a 'Gamusa' made by various self-help groups of Kakatipapung Development Block, a handmade jute file folder from tribal communities of West Bengal and a traditional shawl from Nagaland.

He also bought a Khadi Cotton Madhubani Painted Stole, a handcrafted Gond Paper Painting made by tribal communities and a hand-embroidered Shawl made by artisans of the Toda Tribe of Tamil Nadu.

"I am eagerly waiting for a Classic Palm Craft Nilavilakku made by women based in Kerala," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister said that the country takes pride in the many accomplishments of women, adding that it is his government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors.

"Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors," he tweeted.