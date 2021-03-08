When she went out for routine patrolling duty with her colleagues Monday morning, Shikha K G clearly knew that it would not be a routine day for her.

Unlike other days, she is the team leader and has to shoulder the entire responsibility of her station right from decision making to looking into people's complaints, interacting with them and making quick intervention on public issues.

But, this young policewoman, who is just two-years-old in Kerala's police force, says that she is not at all afraid but excited over the unexpected responsibility.

Shikha, a 30-year old sub-inspector in Valiyathura police station here, is one among the several policewomen who assumed responsibility of Station House Officers (SHOs) on the occasion of the International Women's Day on Monday.

Valiyathura is a key police station in the coastal belt located nearby the international airport.

"I am super excited. It was only yesterday I came to know that I would be in charge of the station on Monday. I joined the force only in 2018 and so I have never expected that I may get a chance to shoulder such a responsibility soon," Shikha told the media.

She is an officer who belongs to the first batch of women sub-inspectors (SI), directly recruited to the Kerala Police in 2018. Of the 121 sub-inspectors in the batch, who had completed training and joined the force in 2019, 37 were women. Besides the regular basic training, they had been given special commando and coastal training.

"So far, it was a peaceful day. But, anything can happen the next moment and so a police officer should be vigilant throughout. As I have a good team of colleagues, I am confident that I can manage any emergency," the young policewoman said.

A native of Kollam, Shikha said she had quit a comfortable office job as university assistant in Kerala University to join the force and tough responsibilities would not intimidate her. Besides some local functions, the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's pass over through the area was also scheduled in her station limit on the day. "Women are as talented as men in every field. So, there should not be any gender discrimination in jobs. Everyone should keep in mind that showing respect to women and giving them more opportunities should not be an affair of just Women's Day," the sub-inspector added.

State DGP Loknath Behera had, on Saturday, issued directives that women officers should be SHOs in maximum number of police stations in the southern state on Women's Day. In those police stations, where there are woman inspector or sub-inspector, they would be in charge. If there was more than one sub-inspector, their service would be ensured in nearby stations. District police chiefs were asked to take steps to deploy senior women civil police officers and civil police officers in places where sufficient number of lady inspectors/ sub-inspectors.

As per DGP's direction, women commandos were deployed in escort vehicles of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. They were also deployed as security guards at CM's official residence, Cliff House, official sources said. Meanwhile, VIjayan wished all women in the state on the occasion and said the International Women's Day was observed to give energy, direction and social awareness to the ongoing struggles against the exploitation of women in this patriarchal world.

He also detailed various projects implemented by the LDF government in the last five years for women. "Over the past five years, the government has implemented a number of projects, that provide support, security and confidence to help women overcome their limitations and become part of the mainstream society," he said.

The CM also noted that Kerala had become the first state in the country to set up an exclusive department for women after his government came to power.