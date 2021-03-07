Kids today have access to information and they need an answer to why they are asked to do something, which is very different from how it was when we were kids, says Abhishek Bachchan. "They require an answer not because they want to be rude but they genuinely want to know," he said. Abhishek Bachchan was in a rather candid conversation with Mahima Poddar, Founder, The Kindness Foundation on the third and final day of the International Kindness Festival, where he spoke about being a parent and the values that kids must learn in a session titled 'Parent, mentor, friend and guide: The many roles of a modern man'.

Bachchan spoke about his own childhood and how it was different from bringing up his own daughter now. "We grew up in a bubble, in our parents' film set. My friends were children of other celebrities and I grew up with them. I didn't know much beyond that when I was really young. We weren't aware that we were privileged, we just thought it was normal. But today, celebrity kids are aware of their privilege. With unlimited access to information, they are always made aware and they respect it," he adds.

Speaking about some important values that should be inculcated in the children of today, Bachchan says, "Respect and humility are two very important values to teach our children. But humility is sometimes taken too far. Children shouldn't be rewarded just for participation because the world wouldn't do so. Instil values like hard work and perseverance. Teach them to develop a hard shell to repel the negativity that comes their way."

Answering a question about the need to teach boys about gender equality and how difficult it can be for them growing up, Bachchan states, "It's become very confusing how to be a boy. But it's very sad that we have to talk about this, about gender equality and how men should behave. We are already starting on the back foot. We are always telling boys what not do, we are taking a negative approach. But it is better to teach them what they should do and why it is the right thing to do."

The chat ended with various NGOs, including a children's home and a home for senior citizens, joining the conversation with Bachchan and Poddar and narrating their experiences. Children from the homes interacted with Bachchan and also asked him about his sporting teams in the Indian Super League and Pro Kabaddi League.