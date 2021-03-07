We were raised with honesty is the best policy and it is hardwired in our DNA to always speak the truth, says Rajiv Lochan, Director, Sundaram Finance. "I didn't realise it until I was 22 and working at American Express," he says. He was in conversation with Suresh Venkat at the International Kindness Festival, where he reflected back on his days at American Express and McKinsey & Company and elucidated how he prioritised truth over everything else in a session titled, 'Reflections of my experiments with Truth-telling'.

Elaborating on why youngsters shouldn't lie on their resume, Lochan said, "Being authentic is important. Characterise yourself based on what you've sincerely done. Youngsters should avoid white lies as it is not worth it. Perseverance and patience are way more important values."

Lochan also spoke about the values Indian companies should adopt to keep up with the developing world. “Values will come into conflict as we are moving towards a right vs right dilemma. But it is critical to have clarity on what your foundational values are. Truth and honesty are non-negotiable values and every Indian organisation should build itself on it. The country is maturing as a democracy and economy,” he said.

Lochan also spoke about why there is a lack of trust for media, corporates and other organisations. He said, “With the proliferation of media and especially social media, everyone knows everything about everything. All of us are journalists, doctors, firefighters and social media has also polarised views,” he said.

Speaking about whether truth-telling serve companies' purposes, Lochan said, "People who want to get a shortcut route to success might consider being dishonest. But organisations that endure have to build on a foundation of values. Even if you've got to do so in a palatable manner, you have to speak the truth."