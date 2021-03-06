India's first IndoFrench business, Xavier Emlyon Business School (XEBS) has launched its Dual Degree Master's Program in Sports Industry Management to further enhance sports education.

The program was unveiled on Friday in presence of the Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain; Principal Secretary, Sports, and Youth Services, Government of Odisha, Vishal Dev; Consul General, Consulate General of France in Calcutta, Virginie Corteval; Chairman, Odisha State Hockey Promotion Council, and former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey; Attache for academic and scientific cooperation Emilia Cartier; XEBS board members, faculty and students were also present for the launch ceremony.

"Strengthening sports education in #Odisha, Dual Masters Programme in Sports Industry Management has been launched in @XEBSINDIA. It will further strengthen the sports ecosystem in the state," CMO Odisha tweeted on Saturday.

The Indo-French dual degree program, being launched under the aegis of the XEBS Ahluwalia Centre of Excellence in Sports Management (XEBS CESM), is expected to be a gamechanger in the field of sports industry management with an MBA degree from Xavier University, Bhubaneswar, and an MSc degree from Emlyon business school, France.

One of the high-performance centres of excellence of the Odisha Government which was formed with support from KJS Ahluwalia Group in 2019, XEBS CESM has earlier launched two certificate programs in sports management.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador said: "I am happy to be a part of the launch of this Indo-French Dual Degree program of XEBS Ahluwalia Centre of Excellence in Sports Management, that too in a state like Odisha that is being called the sports capital of India. I am also excited to know that the Centre of Excellence has signed Letters of Intent with Tony Parker Adequat Academy and Decathlon India, which will provide great opportunities to students. I had the chance to meet and interact with some of the sportspersons from the state including Chess player Padmini Rout at an event hosted by the Tourism Department of Odisha and am looking forward to exploring the vibrant sports ecosystem of Odisha."

The program offering multi-campus experience across Bhubaneswar (XUB campus) and Paris (Emlyon business school campus) will be a full-time two-year residential program and bring in the best of faculty from Emlyon business school and Xavier University besides industry experts from both the countries.

On the occasion of the launch of the program, XEBS Ahluwalia Centre of Excellence in Sports Management also signed letters of intent with Tony Parker Adequat Academy, Lyon, and Decathlon, India to collaborate and work in the field of sports, education, and innovation in the larger interest of students.

Through video messages, legendary basketball player Tony Parker stressed how XEBS CESM and his academy share common goals of innovation, inclusion, and entrepreneurship and that he was looking forward to this association while Steve Dykes, CEO, Decathlon India, spoke about the firm commitment of Decathlon, India's second-largest single brand retailer, to work together with XEBS CESM on sports education, internships and events.

Speaking on the launch of the dual degree Master's program, Minister for Sports & Youth Services, Government of Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera said, "Our shared vision for sports and imparting quality education has been one of the key drivers for this initiative. The launch of a dual degree Master's program, today, is yet another milestone in our sporting journey and this collaborative endeavour will go a long way in boosting our rich and vibrant sports ecosystem and further the existing educational ties between the two countries."