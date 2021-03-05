Cochin University of Science and Technology began a brand new Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) student chapter in the Department of Marine Geology and Geophysics on Friday. The SEG is a non-profit organisation headquartered in Oklahoma, USA. The SEG has established student chapters in different parts of the globe with the vision of bringing together a group of like-minded students, researchers around the world who share a common interest in Geoscience. It also aims to provide various opportunities to students and young researchers to develop their leadership, achievement and cultivation of ideas in the field and to promote the Geoscience for the society. The inaugural function was conducted via online mode. The Vice Chancellor K N Madhusoodanan inaugurated the Student Chapter. The head of the department, Sunil P S presided over the function. Ex-vice president of SEG Manika Prasad from Colorado School of Mines, USA, was the chief guest.