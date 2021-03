During the review on YSR Pre-Primary Schools, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy examined books and teaching aids designed for pre-primary children, which were displayed by the Women and Child Welfare Department.



On the progress of Nadu-Nedu works in Anganwadis, Jagan said Anganwadi building works should be built simultaneously in urban and rural areas. The officials informed the Chief Minister that construction of new buildings and revamping of existing buildings is being done at 44,119 Anganwadi centres run by the Women and Child Welfare Department across the State.

He said 4,17,508 books will be distributed to children of PP-1 and 4,17,508 books to PP-2 classes. The distribution of books will be started on March 20 and it should be completed by April 5. The government has already distributed 16 of the total 26 teaching aids to Anganwadis and the remaining 10 will be distributed in a month, he said. The Chief Minister directed the officials to provide English-Telugu dictionaries to schools and ensure that students learn the meaning of a new English word every day and a similar programme should be implemented in Anganwadi centres.

YSR Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus schemes are being promoted in a big way through display of posters in village and ward secretariats and Anganwadi centres. An SOP booklet on food and hygiene is being provided to children, the officials said. Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha was present.

More benefits for women employees

The Chief Minister has agreed to give five additional casual leaves to women employees. A sum of Rs 5 lakh on behalf of the State government was announced for the Non-Gazetted Women Employees Union. It will also conduct annual health check-up camps for Anganwadi women as a welfare measure

