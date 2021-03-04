Two students passed away at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru on March 2, one by suicide and another collapsed while playing football on the campus. The Institute issued a condolence note on the passing away of the students.

The note states that one of the students, was pursuing his PhD in the Centre of Nano Science and Engineering died by suicide. The other student, was playing football at the Gymkhana ground when he collapsed and was found unresponsive. He was an MTech student from the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

“After receiving first aid treatment at IISc Health Centre, he was rushed to MS Ramaiah where he was declared dead. The police and the families of the students were informed immediately after their demise,” the institute said in the note.

The Institute urged students to reach out for help from faculties and wellness resources. They also attached links for the students to access the resources. Last year, three students died by suicide on the campus within a span of three months.