The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) released its election manifesto on Wednesday ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections. The Kamal Haasan-led party has been growing steadily in the three years since its establishment, gaining quite the popularity in the state. So with the elections around the corner, citizens have been eagerly waiting for the party’s promises if they are elected.

One of the biggest promises that the MNM made was that they would create 50 lakh job opportunities before the end of their term. Not just that, they are also guaranteeing jobs within 100 square kilometre from their pin codes — ‘Don’t seek work, work will seek you’, the manifesto claimed. For those unable to get jobs, Kamal’s party is promising an unemployment allowance taken off the cost-of-living index.

The party is encouraging entrepreneurs by promising youth who are able to employ five or more people would be eligible for special financial incentives. First time employees would be able to buy e-bikes at zero interest rates as well. MNM also wants regulation of work in the gig economy to ensure dignity of workers with off grid breaks and accident insurance. “Youth exchange within and outside the state and country will be actively encouraged,” MNM promised.

Fitness is a criteria that the party seems to have taken very seriously by promising to foster discipline, time management and fitness among people and thus the party would lead a Fit Tamil Nadu movement starting at schools, colleges and homes. They promise world class sports complexes at every panchayat union.

Regarding women’s welfare, the party is promising that during their term they would ensure that every uniformed sector in state services would have 50 per cent representation from women. “Hostels in every district for free emergency overnight stay for women in distress and establish a follow-up system on complaints registered with 181, the women’s helpline. Universal distribution of feminine products, support for single mothers,” the manifesto claimed.