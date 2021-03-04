After the death of a final year student of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), the students of the first year demanded cancellation of their ongoing examination.

The students are scared about the spread of the Coronavirus infection on the campus. Following the death of Subhendu Shekher, nine students, who came in contact with him were also tested Corona positive and were admitted to NMCH.

Protests were conducted on Thursday morning and students claimed that the infection numbers have a high chance of rising. The students demanded the NMCH administration to develop a separate isolation centre for medical students inside the campus.

The administration has initiated an RT-PCR test for all students residing in old and new hostels. Their reports are awaited.

Amid panic inside the campus, Pratyay Amrit, principal secretary of the health department in the Bihar government visited NMCH on Thursday morning.

"We are taking adequate measures. No need to panic. The situation is under control," Amrit said. Subhendu Shekhar, 23, who had taken the Coronavirus vaccine in the first week of February this year and had complained about cold and cough on February 24, was immediately sent for an RT-PCR test and his report came positive on Sunday.

Shekher went into home isolation in the Begusarai district and died on Monday night. NMCH is the place where Corona vaccines are stored. The distribution of vaccines is taking place in all 38 districts of the country.