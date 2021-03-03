After a gap of one year due to the COVID pandemic, schools in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions of the union territory started functioning full time from Wednesday. It may be noted that due to Covid all educational institutions here remained closed from March last year.

On October 8 last year classes for Classes 9 to 12 commenced for half a day and on December 17 classes for final year UG and PG students also started. After that, on January 4, classes for Classes 1 to 12 commenced with the timings of 10 AM to 1 PM. In this backdrop, Director, School Education Rudra Goud announced yesterday that all schools will start functioning full time from today and it will be for six days a week.

Accordingly, all schools here started functioning full time from today. Meanwhile, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the views of parents were heard to continue full-time classes for all standards here or to have only classes for 9,10,11 and 12 standards in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

Discussions are on with officials in this regard, she added. Hot milk to school students under Rajiv Gandhi Breakfast Scheme revived after the revival of the midday meal scheme, the provision of hot milk to the students of government schools under the Rajiv Gandhi Breakfast Scheme was revived. On the occasion Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan participated at the Savurirayalu Government Primary School, Thiruvalluvar Government Girls 'High School to provide milk. She was accompanied by Central Home Appointed Advisers C Chandramauli and Anand Prakash Maheshwari. She also had an interaction with the students. She said that these schemes have been revived to ensure that students get due nourishment.