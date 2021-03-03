Mohan Madhukar Bhagawat, Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh visited Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). Bhagwat interacted with the top management of MAHE.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "To make India Atmanirbhar, the kind of goodness, self-confidence, intent to serve the people, respecting elders is required." He then visited the Museum of Anatomy and Pathology (MAP) of Kasturba Medical College, Manipal and inaugurated the Digitisation process of MAP. The museum is a popular destination in coastal Karnataka for educational trips of schools and colleges.

It has more than 3000 specimens of different parts of the Human Body. The digitisation process is an interdisciplinary activity being carried out by the faculty of Anatomy department, Manipal Institute of Communication and the IT department. "This museum is instructive, laboriously collected and meticulously maintained. Now, I know why medical students from India and aboard speak about MAHE and its exceptional Infrastructure and Museum. This new digitisation effort will help the students of health sciences across the nation to study Anatomy in a detailed fashion, free of cost. It is an initiative of MAHE which is truly 'Vocal for Local', Bhagawat said.