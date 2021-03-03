With online learning replacing classrooms amid the pandemic, students of Class X and XII who will be appearing for the CBSE board examinations in May, are bracing for a challenging task. To allay their fears, the Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala conducted an interactive session with CBSE controller of examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj on Tuesday. TNIE highlights some of the queries of the students and answers given by the CBSE controller of examinations.

Will this year’s board examination be conducted any differently from the previous years? What are the COVID-19 protocol measures that will be followed?

The board examination conducted this year won’t be any different from the previous years. However, in

compliance with the COVID-19 protocol, only 12 students will be allowed to sit in one classroom which has the capacity to seat 40 students. Also, seating arrangements will be changed regularly during the examination. The schools have already performed well during the compartment examinations.

Are we required to learn the concepts from deleted chapters that appear in other portions?

No questions will be asked from the topics that have been omitted from the syllabus. Instructions in this regard is very clear. However, since the question papers are prepared by a large group of experts, some question may inadvertently appear from the deleted chapters. Students needn’t attempt those and will be given required credits by the board.

Will there be a reduction in the number of Objective Type questions?

The question paper will be similar to the sample question paper put up on the board website. There won’t be any change in the question pattern. There are several ‘learning gaps’ in Class X that have been created due to the reduction in the syllabus.

Will the board take steps to fill in the learning gaps?

Schools have already been instructed to begin offline classes for Class X students from April 1 to bridge the gaps. Preparation for the competitive exams will help reduce the learning gaps in students appearing for the Class XII board exam. The board exams end in June when college admissions usually begin.

What steps have been taken by the board to ensure the students don’t risk losing admission to the colleges?

We have an understanding with the UGC and other Higher Education organisations. The admission dates will only be announced after the CBSE results are announced.

Will the norms for practical examinations be the same as last year as the students have not received any hands-on experience?

Norms have not changed this year. Teachers will provide necessary help to students while taking practical examinations.

Why has the board not yet announced the date of the practical exams which were slated to be held in March?

We are in the process of preparing the letters regarding the practical examinations. There was a delay in the registration of private candidates. The date will be announced soon.