A final year MBBS student in Patna died on Tuesday evening at his hometown Begusarai after testing positive for coronavirus.

Shubhendu Shubham (23), a 2016-batch student of Patna's Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) displayed symptoms of the coronavirus infection late last month after which he gave samples for the Covid-19 test. He reached his hometown and went into self-isolation.

NMCH principal, Dr Shiv Kumari Prasad told ANI that the student passed away. "His Covid test was positive but he did not wait to take his test report and took leave to go home to Begusari after he caught the viral infection. We are checking the cause of his death," said Dr Prasad.