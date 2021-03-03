Two students of the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) died on campus in separate incidents, the institute said here on Wednesday. In the first incident, a PhD student from Bihar died of suicide by hanging.

"The reason behind the suicide is not known as no note was found. Police are investigating," an IISc faculty told PTI. In the other incident, a student of MTech collapsed and was found unresponsive while playing football.

"After first-aid at the IISc health centre, he was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead," the institute said in a statement.