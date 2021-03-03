In yet another incident of moral policing, a class 10 student of Rajeev Gandhi Memorial HSS, Mokeri, was brutally beaten up by an autorickshaw driver at Mutharippeedika near Panur. The incident occurred around 1 pm on Monday near the autorickshaw stand at Mutharippeedika. The boy was stopped by Jineesh, an autorickshaw driver, who beat him up saying that he should not accompany a girl student.

Jineesh is a CPM member of Mutharippeedika branch committee. Though the incident took place on Monday, it was brought to the attention of the people as the video of the incident went viral on social media. The boy was returning home after writing the SSLC model examination on Monday along with the girl, who is his classmate. As the friends were walking towards Mutharippeedika town after the examinations, Jineesh had approached the students and started hitting the boy. Though there were many people in the town witnessing the incident, nobody interefered to stop the autorickshaw driver from beating up the student.

Later, some people stopped Jineesh from beating up the student. The student said that there was no provocation from his part and Jineesh had said that, it was an incident of mistaken identity after the incident. When he informed his parents about the incident, they had lodged a complaint with Panur police. The State Child Rights Commission has filed a case in connection with the incident.