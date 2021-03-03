After three days of sit-in protest, the Banaras Hindu University Vice-Chancellor Dr Rakesh Bhatnagar has constituted a four-member committee to look into the allegations of Dr Shobhana Narlikar, the Associate Professor of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication. Dr Narlikar had said that she had been passed over for promotion and for the post of HOD of her department, even though she had all the requisite qualifications. She alleged that her maternity leave was accounted for as leave without pay and there was an attempt to reduce her seniority. She also alleged that the faculty members and the administration had discriminated against her on the basis of her caste. The committee will have to submit their report within 48 hours.

The committee will have Dr S Krishna from the Department of Biochemistry who will be the chairman. "Joint Registrar Dr Sunita Chandra and Dr Nirmala Horo of the Sports Council will also be members of the committee. The Deputy Registrar (Teaching), Kamalkant Sahai, will be the member secretary of the committee. The committee will submit its report to the Vice-Chancellor within 48 hours of the notification," said a statement from the university.

Dr Nerlikar, an associate professor of the BHU has accused the administration of discrimination. She alleged that even though she is the next rightful contender for the post of the head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, the university has been trying hard to stop her. She had also accused the university staff of misbehaving with her and passing casteist remarks when she went to the office on Monday to talk about the long-drawn issue. She has been on a sit-in protest ever since. Even though Section Officer Surendra Mishra, who was accused of abusing and misbehaving with her, has publicly apologised, Dr Nerlikar is still on a protest. "I have been fighting for this for the past eight odd years. I have got no proper reply from the administration," said the professor who is planning to take out a protest march with the students and staff who are supporting her.