The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March session began on Tuesday. Aspirants can apply online at the official site jeemain.nta.nic.on or before March 6, 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) in its notification stated that the March and April session will be held only for paper 1 (BE/BTech).



The official notification stated, "It is once again informed that March (Session-2) and April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The candidates wishing to appear again for Paper 2A (BArch) and 2B (B Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (Session-4) Application process."



Session 1 of the JEE Main exam concluded on February 26 and the answer was also released on Tuesday. JEE Main will be next held from March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30, May 24 to 28, 2021. This year, the paper pattern has also been modified — candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90 or 25 out of questions 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics.



The paper usually has 25 questions each from the above-mentioned subjects but from this year, it will contain 30 questions. JEE Main February session result is expected to be released in March. A candidate’s ranking will be calculated based on the best marks scored in any of the four attempts.



Here's how you can apply for the March session of the JEE Main:



Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main examination- jeemain.nta.nic.in.



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Fill Registration Form link.



Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.



Step 4: Create an account and generate your login credentials.



Step 5: Login and fill out the registration form online.



Step 6: Pay the registration fee and then click on the Submit button.