Indian Institute of Technology Mandi alumnus Dr Navneet Chandra Verma has won the Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS) National Award 2020 for Research Excellence. Dr Verma, who completed his PhD from IIT Mandi in 2020, received this award in recognition of his excellent contribution in fundamental understanding of the chemical structure and functional relationship of the carbogenic nanoparticles and their application in super-resolution light microscopy.

Under the supervision of Prof Chayan Nandi, School of Basic Sciences, IIT Mandi, Dr Verma custom built the most advanced single molecule super resolution nanoscopic technique, for the first time in India and showed how easily the carbon nanomaterials could be utilized as a fluorescent probe to study the cellular dynamics under live cell condition down to nanometer resolution.

Expressing his happiness towards Dr Verma’s achievement, Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Mandi, said, “This is a proud moment for the IIT Mandi community that Dr Navneet’s thesis has been selected for the best thesis award in the area of Carbon Materials in the prestigious INYAS National Awards 2020. This award will inspire the young students of IIT Mandi to overcome all the difficulties and excel.”

Founded by the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) council in December 2014, Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS) in the first recognised young scientist academy of India to promote Science education and networking among young scientists at National as well as International level. INYAS provides a platform to exchange ideas, initiate discussions on scientific topics, collaborations among the new generation of scientists and to make the voices of the young researchers be heard by senior academicians and policy makers of the country.

Congratulating his former student for winning the best Ph.D. thesis award in the Area of Carbon Materials from the 42 entries received by the INYAS committee from all over the country, Prof. Chayan Nandi, School of Basic Sciences, IIT Mandi, said, “I am glad to have such a hardworking student who has devoted his life for the benefit of the research and development. Dr. Navneet Verma has been brilliant in developing and fabricating new instruments and nanomaterial with his innovative ideas. I wish him all the very best for his bright future.”

Dr Verma is currently working as a post-doctoral fellow in Technion, Israel Institute of Technology Haifa, Israel, on the development of super resolution microscopy and single molecule measurement based robust sensitive fast and high thoughoutput advanced diagnosis devices for protein finger printing liquid biopsy and future medical application.