The National Testing Agency has released the answer keys for the JEE Main 2021 exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam, which was conducted from February 23 to 26 can download the answer key from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

If the candidate has any objections to the answer key, they will have time till March 3 to raise objections for a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. Once the objections are examined by subject experts, changes will be made if required and the final answer key will be displayed.

The answer key can be downloaded in PDF format and candidates can match the correct answers with their answers to calculate their probable scores. This year, about 6 lakh students across the country appeared for the February session of the exam and the results are expected on March 7.

The JEE Mains will be conducted four times a year from 2021 to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The second phase will be held in March.