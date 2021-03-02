To add to the slew of unconventional things that Rahul Gandhi has been doing, he can now add doing pushups with school kids to the list. On March 1, the students of St Joseph’s Matric Higher Secondary School, Mulagumoodu were excited, pumped up and probably a tad awestruck. They were at an interactive session with Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.



But more on that later. The session began with RaGa asking the students to be focussed, dream and stay calm. "Go away from here with a sense of happiness," he told them. Prior to this, he also shared a few fitness tips with the students. "Eat proteins and fats, but do not consume a lot of carbohydrates," he told the students.

The conversation later progressed to fitness, where RaGa was challenged by a student to do pushups. This, by the way, was right after he exhibited his skills in Aikido. Now, while Gandhi did 14 pushups, in a fast-paced manner, the girl student outnumbered him by 2 pushups. But the Congress leader was not ready to give up. He then bent to the ground and was ready for a final pushup, this time with one hand, while the crowd applauded and cheered.

The clip from this part of the interaction has now gone viral.