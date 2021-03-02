The CBSE had issued a circular to all affiliated schools regarding the restructuring of the affiliation system as per various recommendations for systemic reforms laid down in the new National Education Policy (NEP). However, the circular has led to a lot of confusion and apprehension among school managements in the state. The new system was to come into effect from this Monday.

According to Indira Rajan, secretary-general, National Council of CBSE Schools, there has been a lot of confusion among schools about the restructured affiliation process. “To clear the doubts and misconceptions, the CBSE is organising a series of webinars from March 9 to 13 about various application categories mentioned in the affiliation rules,” she said.

“To alleviate their apprehension and doubts, not only the principals of the schools but also those in the management should attend the webinars,” she added. “One of the new features is the introduction of the system-generated self-certification and also the digital signature of the school for authenticating documents and certificates,” she said.

The circular sent to schools said that a "detailed document on CBSE School Affiliation System containing the re-structured online procedure for Affiliation, required documents, modalities and Standard Operating Procedures for inspections, guidelines for inspection committee and videos for various processes will also be uploaded on CBSE website by 01.03.2021 for perusal by schools. It is requested that the schools may familiarise themselves with the manual before attending the online sessions."