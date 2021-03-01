The body of a 16-year-old girl, who had been reported missing, was found in a field in Aligarh district, police said on Monday. The body was found on Sunday evening. Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Muniraj said, "The victim had gone out to get grass for fodder. Her family and villagers began looking for her when she did not return home till late in the evening. Later they found her body in a field and informed the police."

He said that prima facie, it appears that the girl was strangled. The body has been sent for post mortem and five teams have been formed to investigate the case. Meanwhile, angered over the incident, villagers pelted stones at a police party trying to take the body for autopsy. Inspector Pranendra Kumar was injured in the attack, the police said. The SSP said the police were investigating the allegations that the girl was also sexually assaulted. "Everything will be clear when the post mortem report is received," he said