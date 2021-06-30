As colleges and universities gear up for online examination of final year at Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) level, the state government has asked the higher education institutions to appoint each faculty as mentor for a group of students to address their queries related to their syllabus and e-exams.

Issuing guidelines to this effect, the Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra said the list of mentors along with the names of the students to be mentored by them will be uploaded in the college and university websites by Wednesday. Each faculty will mentor around seven to eight students. Apart from the online classes, the faculties have been asked to carry out online interactive and doubt clearing sessions by between July 15 and 31.

As per the guidelines of the department, the exams for final year/end semester will be held between July and August. Students may appear for the online test from their home or may visit their nearby degree college or university. Meanwhile, the Utkal University has decided to conduct UG final year exams in online mode from August 5. The back paper exams of first, second and fourth semesters will also start from August 13.

The University will complete form fill up process by July 22. Sources said the students will appear for 80 marks question in each paper. The university will send online link of question paper to its 300 odd affiliated colleges before 30 minutes of the exams, which the colleges will download and send to students subsequently.