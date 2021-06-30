A TedX speaker, UN associate, the youngest speaker at the World’s Bank’s annual meet, a goalkeeper for Karnataka’s under-18 football team, and most recently, a YouTube vlogger, Lakshya Subodh never stops adding to his list of achievements.



But his latest stint in vlogging is something that has been on his mind for a very long time. It was during the lockdown, however, that his plans turned into action. Now, he has his own Youtube channel where he uploads vlogs on his travels and also uses it to share his thoughts.



The Class XII student of Delhi Public School, Bengaluru explains, “I have been following this Youtuber called Casey Neistat for quite a while now. In fact, he started the trend of vlogging. During the lockdown, I wanted to do videos like him. For us youth, a lot of stuff was put on hold because we didn’t have classes and couldn’t go out to play. A lot of young people were getting into depression. I wanted to utilise my time and wanted to be like him.” And so he took the plunge just a week ago. “I always wanted to inspire people and I believe that Youtubers are some of the biggest influencers today. I started my Youtube channel to inspire people to utilise their time, learn new skills and be productive. I also share positive thoughts on my channel,” he says. One of his videos is on his first time travelling post lockdown and it received great feedback for the highly professional drone shots.



Although he had started practising these skills at the age of 13, it was during the lockdown that he started to master it. Whenever he had the opportunity, he went on short trips, took his camera and documented it. Lakshya will soon start teaching drone photography and put up some tutorials on topics like ‘How can you capture the perfect shot’, ‘How can you use cinematography in your videos’, ‘How can you edit professionally’.

