Hyderabad-based manufacturer Bharat Biotech hopes to start manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in Bengaluru soon, according to sources.

"Bharat Biotech hopes to start manufacturing of Covaxin at Bengaluru facility soon, all regulatory government approvals in place," sources said on Wednesday. The manufacturing process will likely be by the end of July or early August.

In April, Bharat Biotech had announced the expansion of its manufacturing capacity across multiple facilities in Hyderabad and Bengaluru to produce 700 million doses of Covaxin annually.

Bharat Biotech has set a target of producing 10-12 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per month.