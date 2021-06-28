"In this village, girls aren’t allowed to pursue education. But I want to change that and make more people like me graduate," says Roja (32), from Thirukandalam, a remote village in Tiruvallur district. The homemaker teaches about 50 underprivileged kids in the locality how to use computers, among other things, every day. She's the first woman graduate from the village. "I got married young, but my husband was supportive. So I finished my MA in Tamil and B.Ed too," she says.

Roja initially conducted tuition at home, but eventually, an NGO named Anbagam invited her to use its premises and facilities, including a computer, tablets, and internet connectivity. She now conducts tuition twice a day. Roja says more than 100 students used to come for digital classes daily before the pandemic, but now only about 50 show up. She uses YouTube to teach subjects, such as science, math, and language. "I also teach typing, and teach them to dance by watching YouTube videos," she says, adding that she also shows the children how to browse the Internet.

She adds that she also shows the children how to surf the internet using a tablet, and how to access educational videos and documents. "The children of this village won't get any exposure to digital learning otherwise as most of them study in panchayat schools. They have to go to the city for such exposure, which would be impossible for them," Roja adds.

Senior advocate Sudha Ramalingam, who runs Anbagam, a home for the elderly and those facing domestic abuse, said tuitions based on the government school syllabus are held regularly, and the students also have book-reading classes. "Roja has been diligently holding tuitions for the children every day. Most of these children and their parents are happy about the classes," she says.

People willing to donate books, stationery, tablets, computers, or any other study materials for the children may contact 9840431372