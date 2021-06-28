The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on June 26 launched a Duplicate Academic Document System (DADS), a facility with which students can obtain duplicate copies of their academic documents that are either lost or damaged. The duplicate documents can be applied on https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/dads/home.aspx.

According to the website, a digital copy of the certificate of someone who passed out before 2017 will cost Rs 100. For printed certificates, fees are — Rs 250 a copy for students who passed out in the last 5 years; Rs 500 a copy for those who passed out 5-10 years ago; and Rs 1,000 for those who passed out 10-20 years ago.

The method till now

People would approach their respective regional offices or apply on a prescribed form and deposit required fees in the banks or, alternately, send forms and bank drafts by post. This process, however, was interrupted by the pandemic and the lockdowns.

DADS is aimed at reducing the need for the physical presence of the applicant or their parents. They can now obtain duplicate marksheets, passing certificates, and migration certificates through this online portal.

The regional offices, on receipt of the applications, will print the academic documents and dispatch them through speed post. A tracking system will enable the students to trace the status of the application and dispatch details. This portal gives the applicant an option to choose both digital and printed copy of the academic document.