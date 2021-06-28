Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday announced the commercial launch of 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) for the treatment of COVID-19. Dr Reddy's will supply the drug to major government as well as private hospitals across India. In the initial weeks, the company will make the drug available in hospitals across metros and Tier 1 cities, and subsequently expand coverage to the rest of India.

2-DG manufactured by Dr Reddy's has a purity of 99.5 per cent and is being sold commercially under the brand name 2DG, the Hyderabad-based pharma major said. The maximum retail price (MRP) of each sachet has been fixed at Rs 990, with a subsidised rate offered to government institutions. Enquiries can be sent to 2DG@drreddys.com.

2-DG was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy's. 2-DG is an oral drug.

It can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised moderate to severe COVID-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care. Emergency use approval for anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug was granted on May 1, 2021.

"We are pleased to have worked closely with our long-term industry partner Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad, for testing 2-DG as a therapeutic application in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. DRDO has been contributing in this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with its technology," said Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman, DRDO.

"2-DG is yet another addition to our COVID-19 portfolio that already covers the full spectrum of mild to moderate and severe conditions and includes a vaccine. We are extremely pleased to have partnered with DRDO in our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," said Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy's.