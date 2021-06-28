After receiving several complaints from parents against Swami Shivanand Memorial School charging extra fees arbitrarily, the Delhi government on Saturday decided to take over the management of the private school in Punjabi Bagh, according to an official statement.

The Delhi government, taking into account the complaints of parents, had constituted an inquiry committee for this matter. The issues raised by students' parents were found to be true by the committee, it noted. "Considering the inadequacies and complaints which were found to be correct, the Delhi government has decided to initiate the process of taking over the School Management as per the provisions of Delhi School Education Act of 1973," read the statement.

The school management was given a chance to defend itself, but it was not able to give any reasonable answer about the anomalies in its functioning, it added.