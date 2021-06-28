Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi announced on Monday that all colleges in the state should begin admissions only after July 31, which is following the declaration of Class 12 examination results. "Colleges need to consider the CBSE and state board Class 12 marks to rank the students for giving admissions. These two boards will finalise the marks before July 31. So, the admission to government, government-aided and private colleges will start only after July 31," the minister said.



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the TN state board had announced earlier that they will both declare results based on the new evaluation criteria before July 31. The state's Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced the evaluation criteria for calculating the Class 12 results and said that the results will be announced on July 31. The board exams for the 2020-21 batch of Class 12 students in state board schools were cancelled owing to the second wave of the pandemic that created havoc across the country.

Ponmudi said that some of the pirvate colleges began admissions. "The Chief Minister instructed that college admissions should start only after declaration of Class 12 results. So the college admissions will start only in August. If colleges start their admission now, they will have to face puntive action by the government," he said, according to reports.

The admission to Polytechnic colleges began last week as they are based on Class 9 marks. According to the evaluation criteria announced on Saturday, the maximum weightage, that is 50 per cent will be given to the Class 10 board exam marks. A weightage of 20 per cent will be given to their Class 11 scores and 30 per cent to their scores in the Class 12 practical exams and internals. For the students' Class 12 marks, 20 per cent will be for their practical exams and 10 per cent for their internals. In subjects that do not have a practical component, the 10 per cent weightage for internals will be extrapolated to 30 per cent.