The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in collaboration with Handicrafts and Carpet Sector Skill Council (HCSSC) recently launched a handbook for students in Classes VI to VIII to enable them to explore and learn creative handicrafts as a part of their school curriculum. Launching the handbook, Manoj Ahuja, IAS, Chairman CBSE added that the aim is to inspire the students to keep our handicrafts alive and "at the same time take them forward innovatively".

The module under which children will learn the handicrafts will be based on practical activities and will provide hands-on learning experiences. This handbook will cover two modules, where students will learn the art of paper mache, and fashion jewellery. The student’s handbook or workbook on handicrafts is easily available on the academic website of CBSE: http://cbseacademic.nic.in.

This book will guide students to form an interest in Indian crafts and study their relevance in contemporary life. It will also help students and teachers to value and recognise the importance of local craft resources, and the value of craftsmen in society. The book will also help students to increase their focus, strengthen visual learning, and get accustomed to problem-solving.

The handbook consists of two parts. The first part deals with Paper Mache crafts where it elaborately explains the nuances, history of the craft. It also provides hands-on learning practical work. The second part provides detailed information on Fashion Jewellery. It covers the history behind it and how it is still relevant in the contemporary world.

"I appreciate the efforts of the academic wing of HCSSC for developing this handbook for the students and hope that this module shall help create awareness about India’s rich cultural heritage and traditions as has also been envisioned in the NEP-2020," said CBSE chairman, while launching the handbook.

P Prahladka, Chairman, HCSSC expressed that "this module on handicrafts will help to build aesthetic sensibility, creativity, planning skills, problem-solving skills and innovativeness amongst students."

Krishna Kumar, CEO, HCSSC said that only recycled materials have been used in the practical activities mentioned in the handbook, which will help students to develop good environmental habits at a young age. All the tools and equipment required for teaching these skills can be easily procured by the school and are totally safe for the students.