A COVID-19 sample collection centre that was functioning out of a private school campus on Tiruchy Road in Coimbatore has been closed owing to a dip in footfall. According to sources, the centre at the private school was managed by the health wing of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). However, the downtrend in daily fresh cases in Coimbatore also reflected the reduction in footfall of residents to the centre for COVID-19 tests.

An official said, "The COVID-19 sample collection centre was earlier functioning out of the CMCH premises. But the same was relocated to the private school campus following a rise in the number of people coming to undergo the test. The relocation of the centre happened a month ago, managed by the city corporation."

It is said that the number of footfalls recorded in the sample collection centre established at the private school came down to a number below 25 in recent times. "With the dip in people coming in, the centre at the private school was closed. There are efforts to resume the work for sample collection works at CMCH soon"