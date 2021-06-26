Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced the evaluation criteria for calculating the Class 12 results and said that the results will be announced on July 31. The board exams for the 2020-21 batch of Class 12 students in state board schools were cancelled owing to the second wave of the pandemic that created havoc across the country.



The CM, in a statement, said that the recommendations given by the School Education and Higher Education Department principal secretaries, Vice-Chancellor of the Madras University, higher secondary school principals and other experts were taken into consideration. According to the evaluation criteria, the maximum weightage, that is 50 per cent will be given to the Class 10 board exam marks. A weightage of 20 per cent will be given to their Class 11 scores and 30 per cent to their scores in the Class 12 practical exams and internals. For the students' Class 12 marks, 20 per cent will be for their practical exams and 10 per cent for their internals. In subjects that do not have a practical component, the 10 per cent weightage for internals will be extrapolated to 30 per cent.

The evaluation criteria were announced based on the report submitted by a 10-member committee. The Class 12 results would be announced before July 31 as ordered by the Supreme Court, the government release added.



If any student did not take their Class 12 practical exams owing to COVID-19, then their Class 11 practical exam marks will be taken into consideration. If they haven’t taken both, the marks they have scored in written exams through Class 10 and 11 will be taken into consideration for awarding marks. For students who haven’t cleared or written the Class 11 exams, the government has asked for 35 marks to be awarded for each subject since it would not be possible for those students to take up the exams again at this point.