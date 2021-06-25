The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal, on Friday, said that CBSE Class 10 and 12 students can appear for physical examinations in August if the pandemic is in control. The board had previously cancelled the exams for the Class 10 and 12 students, owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the minister had first planned to conduct a live interaction with students initially, this was cancelled eventually. Instead, he had shared a brief message. "The government has taken into account the safety and future of students in taking the decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams," said the minister, who also reiterated the CBSE's evaluation formula for XII graders. This was approved by the Supreme Court last week.

At the same time, he told the students that in case they are unhappy with the marks from the assessment scheme, they can write physical examinations in August. Previously, the CBSE had informed the Supreme Court that it will conduct physical examinations for repeaters, private students and homeschooled students. This, however, drew a lot of flak.

The Minister of Education had announced the cancellation of Class XII examinations of CBSE students on June 1. On April 14, it had announced the cancellation of exams for Class 10 students.