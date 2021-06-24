The Supreme Court on Thursday noted that it cannot direct uniform schemes for all state boards to evaluate their Class XII students. The bench of Justices AM Khanwilakar and Dinesh Maheshwari was hearing a petition by a Mumbai-based lawyer Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, seeking postponement of all state board examinations and NIOS examination. This was in light of the second wave of the pandemic.

"We are not going to direct uniform schemes. Each board will have to evolve their schemes. They are the best persons to know and they have experts to advise them correctly," the bench noted. At the same time, the board had asked the states that haven't cancelled their examinations on when they are declaring the results and expressed concerns over possible delays.

The bench also asked the petitioner's counsel to "not waste time" on his argument for a uniform scheme. While 21 out of the 28 states and the CBSE and ICSE have cancelled their exams, six states have conducted the Class XII exams and Andhra Pradesh is planning to conduct the exam soon. This was informed to the Supreme Court by the state, amid opposition from parents and students. Kerala, on the other hand, said that it will conduct its Class XI examinations soon offline. The matter will be heard again tomorrow.