The University of Kerala on Tuesday said it was all set to commence its UG and PG exams from June 28 and 29 respectively. The varsity has made all necessary arrangements so that students are allotted exam centres close to their homes. As per the exam schedule, BSc and BCom exams will be held from 9.30am to 12.30pm and BA exams will be conducted from 2pm to 5pm. The varsity has set up 11 centres in various districts outside its jurisdiction for the convenience of the candidates.

As many as 435 students have given the option to write exams in the centres located in other districts. University officials will directly supervise the conduct of exams in these centres. Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai has already convened separate meetings with principals of affiliated colleges, chairpersons of exam boards and representatives of various teachers' associations. The university has provided additional financial support to ensure adherence to COVID protocol in exam centres.

While exam centres with less than 500 students will be provided ₹5,000, centres with over 500 students will receive ₹10,000 as additional assistance. According to a press note from the university, the valuation work will start as soon as the answer scripts reach the varsity headquarters. The university has also handed over an alternative plan to Higher Education Minister R Bindu in case any difficulties are faced while conducting the examination as per schedule.