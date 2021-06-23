Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Karnataka Associated Managements of English Medium Schools (KAMS) said that a special discussion should be held on reopening of schools, based on a report submitted by cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty, the head of the committee on the third wave of COVID-19 in the state.

The report suggested that the schools be reopened despite the threat of the third wave. It stated that further delay in reopening schools may push children into malnutrition, child labour, child marriage and begging, making their condition worse.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that the government will vaccinate all students above 18 years of age and teachers before reopening colleges, but no discussions took place on opening of schools. Kumar said that no specific provision has been made to vaccinate teachers who are now on COVID-19 duty.