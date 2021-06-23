The result of NEET-MDS 2021 for all India 50 per cent quota seats for admission to post-graduate MDS courses 2021 was declared on Tuesday. The result can be checked at the NBE website http://www.natboard.edu.in and NEET-MDS website- nbe.edu.in.

Individual score card for NEET-MDS 2021 All India 50 per cent quota seats will be available for download at NEET-MDS website https://nbe.edu.in by June 30. Scorecard for all India 50 per cent quota seats will not be sent to individual candidates

Cut-off scores (out of 960) for all India 50 per cent quota postgraduate MDS courses is 259 for unreserved category, 227 for SC/ST/OBC, and 243 for unreserved PWD candidates.

As per the official notification, NEET-MDS 2021 candidates with scores at or above the cut-off scores mentioned in their respective categories are eligible for participating in the counselling for all India 50 per cent quota postgraduate MDS seats to be conducted by the directorate general of health services and ministry of health and family welfare.

The notification advises all qualified candidates to remain in touch with the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in) and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare website (www.mohfw.nic.in) for information regarding the postgraduate admission process, counseling schedule, instructions, etc.

“Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for NEET-MDS 2021,” reads the official statement.