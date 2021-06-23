With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing classes to go online, the Government of Karnataka has decided to distribute tablets and PCs to 1.55 lakh students who don't have access to these devices or the internet. Launching the State Learning Management System (SLMS) on June 23, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa distributed tablets to a few students during the inaugural ceremony.

The SLMS programmes are being implemented by the Department of Collegiate Education and the distribution of tablets will take place in different colleges across the state in the presence of elected representatives. At the same time, the government has decided to launch around 2500 smart classrooms in government schools so that teachers can record the videos and send them to children.

One of the students who received a tablet on Wednesday morning from the government appreciated the move. She said, "This is a very good initiative by the government of Karnataka. With the classes being held online, the SLMS allows us to access the lectures whenever we want to. There are recorded lectures from the best teachers and it will be of great help during these tough times."