The University of Delhi, on June 22, released the revised academic calendar for the year 2021-22. The calendar has the schedule for first-year undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Online teaching had been suspended from May 4 and will be suspended till May 16. According to the revised schedule, the students will be given a break from August 3 till August 11.

During the break, practical examinations for the second or even semester will also be conducted — from August 12 to August 24. Students will then have a 6-day semester break from August 25 till August 30. According to the calendar, the next academic session will commence on August 31.

DU had earlier stated that the registration process for undergraduate courses might be pushed till the end of July when the CBSE Class 12 results are set to be released. The registration process was scheduled to start on July 15. “It’s too early to tell whether this will impact DU cut-offs in any way. The CBSE has only declared its formula, but we will have to see how it is implemented. We only have to do with the results at the end of the day; it is very difficult to say anything till we have the results in front of us. To say anything before that is pure speculation. Today’s formula has no implication on us,” said Admissions-Chairperson Rajeev Gupta to Indian Express.