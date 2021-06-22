The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea that sought the cancellation of a few state board examinations, on Tuesday. However, on the same day, Kerala, which is one of those few states that are yet to cancel their Class XI exams, has informed the top court that will go ahead and conduct the examinations in September.



"Cancelling exams will affect the future of students," the government had informed the court. On Thursday, while hearing the same plea, justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari had decided to examine why the state wasn't ready to cancel the examinations, despite the high number of COVID cases and the delta variant of the virus. The same bench has also asked the governments of Assam, Punjab, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh to explain why they haven't cancelled their Class XII examinations.



On the other hand, Kerala had already conducted its Class XII examinations, in April. The state had also said that it will conduct the university and Class XII practical examinations, despite the pandemic. Out of the 28 states in the country, six had conducted the exams and 18 cancelled them.



The said petition was filed by a Mumbai-based lawyer Anubha Shrivastava Sahai. An intervention application here was filed by another lawyer Mamta Sharma