Students and teachers of the University of Delhi have criticised the University Grants Commission's (UGC) notice asking the universities and colleges to put up posters thanking PM Modi for the vaccines. While teachers took to social media to protest the move, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the Congress's students wing, launched a reverse campaign and asked, "Thank the Prime Minister for what?"

A mail from the UGC Secretary, Rajnish Jain, asked the universities and colleges to put up the posters appreciating the PM. "The Government of India is starting free vaccination for 18 years and above age group from June 21. In this regard, universities and colleges are requested to kindly display these hoardings/banners in their institutions. The approved design (creatives) of hoardings/banners in Hindi and English, as provided by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, are attached for your ready reference. Kindly note, these creatives are embargoed for social media till 7 am on June 21," added the mail which carried the posters as attachments.

The universities and colleges are being used to run political propaganda, said Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) Treasurer, Dr Abha Dev Habib, "Institutions are being used to run propaganda for the PM. Free vaccination for all is a right, funded by the taxpayers' money... delay in this essential medicine is a blame which the government cannot escape," said Dr Habib and added. "DUTA has written to the UGC demanding real relief in terms of compensation, death gratuity and scholarship for students but they have said nothing on that. We have written for development of medical facilities to the MoH but no one said anything on that," added Dr Habib, who teaches Physics at Miranda House.

Calling it a “shameless act by the Modi government”, NSUI National President, Neeraj Kundan, said, “It’s been a year since the pandemic broke out in our country and the Modi government is focused only on building the image of the Prime Minister and left the people to suffer. They continue to do the same — rather than prioritising vaccinating the students and focusing on the policies to compensate for their lost academic year, the government is busy hiding their failures behind these self-appreciating posters.”

The INC's student wing has launched a reverse poster campaign to question the Modi government. "Thank the PM for not declaring any relief packages for the students? Thank the PM for not making any vaccination policy for the students? Thank the PM for not giving any relaxation in the fees and loan for the students? Thank the PM for ignoring the voices of the unemployed? Thank the PM for being the reason to ruin the academic year of the students?" the posters will ask.