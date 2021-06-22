After three people were lynched by a mob in Tripura on the suspicion that they were cattle lifters, the All India Students' Association (AISA) has called for a nationwide student protest on June 23 condemning violence against marginalised groups, especially Muslims, who have been targets of most mob lynchings across the country.

While the horrifying cases of mobs lynching have not been making front-page headlines for some time, the student organisation's National President Sai Balaji said that they had never lost focus on the issue and have been protesting against such atrocities all along. "We will have physical protests, mostly inside campuses like that of JNU and also across the country in places like on the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan and a few other places as well. We have also urged students to join the protest virtually. We have always been raising the issue of hate crimes, not only in the context of Muslims but also against the atrocities meted out to Dalits, Adivasis and women. We have seen these crimes on the rise," said Balaji.

The protesters will maintain social distance and all COVID norms wherever there will be a physical protest, confirmed AISA.