A utility centre will come up on the campus of the Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) in Odisha's Sambalpur at a cost of Rs 4.35 crore, an official said on Monday. The principal's residential quarter will be demolished to make way for the utility centre, which will be a three-storied building, he said.

The utility centre will accommodate a bank, ATM, post office, gym, food court for the students and a common room, among others. The ground floor of the building will be used for parking.

The utility centre will have a total area of 10,000 sq ft, deputy registrar UC Pati said. The Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation would execute the work, he said.