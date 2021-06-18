Today, at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur was announced one among the top five global business schools in the world, according to the Positive Impact Rating 2021. The second edition of the rating included 47 participating business schools located in four continents and 21 countries in the second edition.



XLRI is the only business school in the world to have moved up from level 3 (progressing schools) to the topmost level 5 (Pioneering Business Schools) within a year. Antonio Haulte, Executive Director, UN Global Compact Switzerland, Zurich Switzerland said, ”Business can be a force for good, and this is strengthened by students who are the next generation of business leaders. The PIR supports business schools to prioritise responsible management education – UN Global Compact and PRME principles strongly support these ambitions.”

The Positive Impact Rating (PIR) is a rating by students and for students, measuring the positive impact of business schools and how business schools contribute to solving societal challenges by energising the school and its culture. It addresses the larger role of business schools, the positive impact of business

schools beyond their contribution to business and the economy. It contributes as a lever of change for transformation in business schools.

Fr Paul Fernandes, S J Director, XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur commented, “Positive Impact Rating guides business schools from being the best in the world to striving to be the best for the world.”