Former Judge of Karnataka High Court Justice AN Venugopala Gowda, who is also the chairman of the committee to monitor the process of identification, medical examination and treatment of malnourished children, will be holding a meeting soon.

State Legal Service Authority, Bengaluru, has asked the District and Session Judges of Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi and Bidar who are also chairmen of district legal services authorities of their respective districts to convene a meeting of various departments related to prevention of malnutrition immediately and report on the steps to be taken to prevent malnutrition among children between the age group of 0 and 6.

Following this, the District and Sessions Judge of Raichur held a meeting. Similar meetings will also be held in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir by their respective authorities, sources said. Of the 4,36,516 children in the state who are moderately underweight, the share of the four districts of the region (Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur ) is 1,20,048.